Brooks Rosser & Rae Go Public With Romance on ‘American Idol’ Disney Night

Love is in the air on American Idol. Last night, the remaining singers took the stage to celebrate the magical world of Disney. Getting the opportunity to cover some of the most beloved Disney songs, singers like Lucas Leon performed “Life is a Highway,” while Keyla Richardson covered “Circle of Life.” Although the night featured memorable performances and an appearance from Jennifer Hudson, the highlight of the evening was when Brooks Rosser confirmed his relationship with former contestant Rae.

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For weeks now, fans have continuously speculated that Rosser and Rae were secretly dating. Although their chemistry on stage was undeniable, the two stayed somewhat silent about their bubbling love. But on Disney Night, the two couldn’t keep it a secret any longer, especially when Ryan Seacrest found out.

After performing “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie, Rosser took his place beside Seacrest, who seemed to care little about the song. “Did you connect with anybody on the show?” He continued, “I hear you’re a real Prince Charming.”

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Top 7 Revealed As ‘American Idol’ Prepares For Taylor Swift

With Seacrest pushing the issue, Rosser couldn’t hide it anymore as Rae surprised him on stage. She told the crowd, “The princess is here to claim her prince.”

Eliminated before reaching the Top 9, Rae was thrilled to return to the show to support Rosser as he hoped to become the next American Idol. Although a special moment, the competition pushed forward as two singers were sent home at the end of the night. Thankfully, with love on his side, Rosser escaped elimination.

Announcing the Top 7, the two singers who received the lowest amount of votes were Lucas and Kyndal Inskeep. Even with Inskeep getting high praise from Carrie Underwood for singing “Butterfly Fly Away”, it wasn’t enough to keep her safe. “Feeling like you felt last week is necessary. When we don’t have moments like that we can’t have beautiful moments of redemption like you just had.”

As for next week, the Top 7 will perform songs by Taylor Swift as America votes to determine the Top 5. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(American Idol, 2026)