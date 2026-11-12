Heavy Metal Pioneer Who Helped Launch W.A.S.P. and Played With Early Version of Great White Dead at 69

Throughout the late 1970s, Tony Richards made a name for himself in the Los Angeles area as one of the top rising drummers. That popularity led to him joining Dante Fox (later known as Great White) and then eventually an original drummer for the heavy metal band W.A.S.P. Not long after the band released its debut album, Richards left the group. Replaced by Steve Riley for a time, Richards continued to explore a career on stage. But sadly, the famed drummer passed away at 69.

Although his time with W.A.S.P. was short, the band never forgot the energy he brought to the stage. Posting a picture of Richards on Facebook, the band wrote, “The entire W.A.S.P. Camp are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our original drummer, Tony Richards. When the band was first started we were four extremely strong personalities. Tony was absolutely equal to any of the others that were in the band. His personality was infectious.”

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But Richards was more than infectious. When it came to his persona, the drummer knew how to work a camera. Still, nothing compared to when he sat behind his kit. “He looked fantastic in photos. But his ability to play made him really who he was. To watch him play riveted you no matter where you were in the room. When he was gone from the Band we were wounded in a way that we never really quite recovered from.”

What Tony Richards Thought Of The Music Industry

Explaining how crucial Richards was to the early years of W.A.S.P., the group always remembered his talent, personality, and light. “He was equally a part of that first album and when that record is heard to this day his personal stamp will forever be a part of the totality of that recording. He will forever be missed. We in the W.A.S.P. Camp would like to wish his family our deepest condolences.”

Much like W.A.S.P., fans filled the comment section with some of their favorite memories of the group. “I got the first W.A.S.P. album on a beautiful Sunday in 1984 when I should have been at church. It’s still my favorite W.A.S.P. album and I love Tony’s drumming! Rest in peace, Tony.”

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While stardom followed Richards, he once shared his favorite time in music. And apparently, it came before fame. “Those were good times you know, when we were just getting to know each other and writing. It was exciting, seeing the other up-and-coming bands in the club. Once the business end came into it it was, ‘Rush, rush, rush, hurry here, hurry there, sign this, sign that, you gotta be there yesterday,’ you know? Things really started rolling along really fast.”

For Richards, the excitement of those early days in Los Angeles never seemed to fade. And while his dreams eventually took him in different directions, the music created with W.A.S.P. remained.

(Photo by Brigitte Engl/Redferns)