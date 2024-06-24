Hello, London: Paul McCartney Spotted Dancing with Fans at Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium Concert

Taylor Swift played her final concert of a three-show engagement at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 23, as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, and one of the world’s most famous rock artists was spotted in the audience enjoying the show.

As seen in multiple video clips posted on social media, Paul McCartney was captured mingling with some Swifties on the floor of the stadium. In the clips, the Beatles legend and his daughter Mary are seen smiling and dancing with group of fans as Swift was performing “But Daddy I Love Him,” from her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Billboard reports that McCartney was a VIP guest at the concert. The website also noted that Sir Paul was seen participating in the popular Eras Tour tradition of trading friendship bracelets with other fans.

In addition to his daughter Mary, Sir Paul also was spotted moving through the crowd with his wife, Nancy, and his fashion-designer daughter Stella.

According to Billboard, Jon Bon Jovi also was in attendance at the show.

Meanwhile, Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, made a guest appearance onstage during her performance of the Tortured Poets Department song “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”

Paul McCartney dancing with fans to But Daddy I Love Him 😭😭😭😭 #LondonTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/Dcy6iXEtfV — Zoe 🤍 (@camdenswiftt) June 23, 2024

Swift, McCartney, and Kelce at This Year’s Super Bowl

It’s worth noting that the last time McCartney and Swift were spotted in the same stadium was in February 2024. McCartney was captured hanging with Swift and members of Kelce’s family at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. At the game, Kelce’s Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

McCartney and Swift’s Previous Meetings

Swift and McCartney have crossed paths a number of other times. In 2020, they interviewed each other for a Rolling Stone magazine “Musicians on Musicians” piece. During the conversation, the two stars shared their admiration for each other, swapped stories, and discussed some of their own songs.

They also talked about a party both had attended where they each played some tunes, as well as a number of other celebrities who were there.

Swift’s and McCartney’s 2024 Tour Plans

Swift’s Eras Tour continue on Friday, June 28, with the first of three shows at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. She also will be returning to Wembley Stadium for five more concerts in August. The final show of the trek will be on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

As for McCartney, he recently announced dates for a 2024 edition of his Got Back Tour. The trek will visit South America in October, Mexico in November, and Europe in December.

Tickets for Swift’s tour dates and McCartney’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

