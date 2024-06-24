Did Taylor Swift Just Fire Back at Dave Grohl After “Errors” Tour Comment?

Dave Grohl didn’t want to face the wrath of Taylor Swift. But the Swifties are in full outrage mode. Many social media users bristled when the Foo Fighters frontman made comments that they portrayed as implying the “Eras” tour superstar doesn’t play live. Now, a video clip is making the rounds online, and many fans believe it shows Swift’s rebuttal.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Shouts Out Her Band For Playing “Three-and-a-Half Hours”

As the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium rose to their feet Sunday (June 23) night, Taylor Swift reminded fans that her billion-dollar “Eras” tour is far from a solo effort.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band — who’s gonna be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight — they deserve this so much,” said the “Bad Blood singer.

She continued, “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶



"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

The night before (Saturday, June 22), Dave Grohl name-dropped Taylor Swift during the Foo Fighters’ show at London Stadium. The “Learn To Fly” singer chuckled as the stadium filled with boos.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” said Grohl, 55..

He continued, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f—ing errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f—ing place.”

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

As many have learned before Grohl, hell hath no fury like an online legion of Swifties defending their heroine. “First Damon Albarn, now it’s Dave Grohl. Aging rockstars feeling threatened by a woman,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “Who’s afraid of little old Taylor Swift? These men are.”

First Damon Albarn, now it’s Dave Grohl. Aging rockstars feeling threatened by a woman. Who’s afraid of little old Taylor Swift? These men are. pic.twitter.com/3z2tcMBvo5 — allyson (@wreckmyplants) June 23, 2024

Swifties React to Taylor’s “Classy” Response

Online, many Swifties praised the 34-year-old pop star for her seemingly even-keeled response. “i love that she is like ‘you can talk s— about me not singing live, but do not f—ing discredit the hard work of the people who do this show with me,'” one X/Twitter user wrote.

i love that she is like "you can talk shit about me not singing live, but do not fucking discredit the hard work of the people who do this show with me" — sarah (taylor's version) (@sarahjehoiada) June 23, 2024

Another user added, “oh she heard that old man and had to respond in the most classy way.”

oh she heard that old man and had to respond in the most classy way — dear reader (@recentedit) June 23, 2024

Featured image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images