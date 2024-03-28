Yonder Mountain String Band Announce 2024 Collab Tour With Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth

Bluegrass outfit Yonder Mountain String Band is hitting the road with Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth for a brief co-headline tour this summer! The three groups will visit a few different US states on the journey, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Wyoming, and Colorado.

Videos by American Songwriter

No supporting acts have been announced. Yonder Mountain String Band will also be touring across the US leading up to the co-headline tour.

The Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, and Yonder Mountain String Band 2024 Tour will start the short trek on July 2 in Fairpoint, New York at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater. The nine-date tour will come to a close on August 18 in Vail, Colorado at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Fans can get their hands on presale tickets using the code “SUMMER24” through the band’s website. Ticketmaster also has a couple of dates available for presale.

General on-sale will start on March 29 at 10:00 am local. Once general on-sale starts, see what’s available on Stubhub. This is a great source for last-minute tickets and even tickets to sold-out shows. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to deal with scams or fake tickets.

This tour will be short, and tickets won’t last. Reserve your spot to see this bluegrass trio live before it’s too late!

July 2 – Fairpoint, NY – Perinton Center Park Amphitheater

July 3 – King of Prussia, PA – Heuser Park

July 5 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center

August 9 – Alta, WY – TBA

August 14 – Gunnison, CO – I Bar Ranch

August 16 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

August 17 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

August 18 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Photo courtesy of @YonderMountain on X

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.