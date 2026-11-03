Here’s Where ‘The Voice’ Teams Stand After the Biggest Cut in the Show’s History

The Voice just made history. On Nov. 2, the NBC competition series aired its first-ever Cut Week, where only three out of seven artists on each team survived.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine each selected two artists ahead of performances, giving them direct trip to the Live Shows. The other five contestants were forced to perform for their lives, with only one spot available.

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After the five performances, each coach selected one of their five artists to join their other two competitors in the Lives.

With the teams largely secured, The Voice coaches are feeling confident in their competitors.

For her part Clarkson gushed over her “incredible” team. Meanwhile, Green noted that his team is unique because he’s got “three very different types of country going into the Lives.”

“I’m very confident in my team,” Queen Latifah said. “I think I have strong singers who are going to set themselves apart from everybody who touches that stage.”

Levine expressed similar sentiments, stating, “Team Adam is strong. We’re a formidable opponent to all other teams. We are the best.”

As for the remaining 12 artists, America will decide their fate. The single artist from any team with the most votes from America will make it to the Lives, rounding out the Top 13.

Fans will have to wait until next week’s episode of The Voice to see which artist earns that final spot. For now, keep reading to see where each team stands ahead of the Live Shows.

Team Kelly

Brianna Cameron – “Inseparable” by Natalie Cole

Koumba Diallo – Direct to Lives

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Anna McElroy – Direct to Lives

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Team Riley

Cade Mower – Direct to Lives

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Ferryn & Brinkley – Direct to Lives

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Joe Henley – “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley

Team Queen

BigCountry – Direct to Lives

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Lillie Kolich – “Friday I’m in Love”

Mia Knight – Direct to Lives

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Team Adam

Connor Closs – Direct to Lives

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Dakota Cohen – “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel

Lexi Stephens – Direct to Lives

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The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC