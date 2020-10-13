The Heritage guitar brand started making their well-crafted musical instruments at 225 Parsons Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1985. Now the legendary manufacturer introduces the new H-150 model, the flagship guitar in their new Custom Core Collection.

The new Core Collection is crafted using time-honored techniques, premium quality materials, and the fullest attention to detail. The H-150 takes its inspiration from the music of the late ‘50s. The guitar features redesigned construction, premium materials, Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic pickups and carefully selected components.

Heritage Custom Core Collection

In making the announcement, Edwin Wilson, Head of Guitar R&D said, “Heritage has made custom guitars in the past. Now we are establishing a new collection of Custom Shop Guitars. The attention to detail and commitment to best quality, era-correct materials and construction is what sets the Custom Core H-150 apart. The tone woods have been selected and carefully constructed for the best sound, playability and visual appeal. The Custom Core H-150 also features the brand-new Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic pickups, designed especially for this guitar.”

Closeup of the Heritage H-150

Key features of the new Custom Core H-150 include:

● Finest curly maple top and ultra-lightweight genuine mahogany back. Guitar weight guaranteed to be no more than 8.5lbs

● Nitrocellulose finish with vintage gloss, plus the option for an aged finish

● Fitted with our brand-new Custom Shop 225 Classic humbuckers. Designed and wound in-house, these vintage-inspired pickups are tuned for the Custom Core H-150

● Best possible playability thanks to the top carve, 17-degree headstock and 4.5-degree neck angle

● The headstock has a holly veneer, featuring ‘Heritage’ logo and Twin Arrow inlay

● Other features include ’50s C-shaped neck profile, proprietary tuners laser-etched with the ‘Heritage’ logo and a locking bridge with aluminum stopbar tailpiece

● Ships in a newly designed hardshell case, with a certificate of authenticity and case candies included

The Custom Core H-150 is available to order now and will begin shipping November. For more information head to www.heritageguitars.com.