High School Football Team Goes Viral for Incredible Toby Keith Tradition After Every Win

The wait is finally over – football is officially back. With a new season underway, schools all over the country prepared for months of Friday night games. And with the new season, teams looked to add to their growing legacy. For Willcox High School, that legacy included none other than Toby Keith. Given their team was called the Willcox Cowboys, the school found a unique way to celebrate their victories by performing Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Already gaining a victory, the team recently showcased their tribute to the past, present, and Keith.

In a video shared online, the Willcox Cowboys lined up on the side of the field, looking at the seas of fans there to support them. Add the cheerleaders also watching them, and the team graciously covered the lyrics to “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” The song was fitting for the team that considered themselves to be cowboys. And it was also another sting for the team who found themselves trailing in the fourth.

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Not expecting the football team to be professional singers, the loudspeakers added Keith’s voice to help navigate them through the song. But no matter what – the special moment showed how years after his death, Keith was still a part of everyday life. No matter the event, setting, or cause, when it featured the American spirit – Keith was there.

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Gaining thousands of views, fans loved watching the tradition become a viral moment. “They won’t remember who won the 4th game their sophomore year in 10 years but they will remember moments like this. Have a great season gentlemen.” Another person added, “Imagine doing this as a celebration not even knowing you are creating a core memory for a lifetime!”

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With others claiming that Keith would approve the tradition, apparently, it went all the way back to the early 2000s. One person revealed, “Graduated in 2001… can confirm we were doing it then.”

Sadly, back in February 2024, fans mourned the passing of Keith. The singer passed away following a battle with stomach cancer. While only 62 years old, Keith left behind a catalog that continued to find its way into stadiums, bars, backyards, and Willcox High School. And with each victory, a new generation of Cowboys made sure “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” remained part of the celebration.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)