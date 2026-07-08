“Toby Keith Is Applauding This and Loving It From Heaven”: Ella Langley Honors the Late Country Legend’s Birthday With a Heartfelt Performance of His 1994 Classic

July 8 is a day of remembrance for country music. Although Toby Keith passed away in February 2024, today marks what would have been his 65th birthday. It has been two years since the country singer died from stomach cancer. And while the years may pass by, his memory continues to live on through his historic career in Nashville. It was that same career that landed him in the Country Music Hall of Fame. And with fellow country stars remembering Keith’s legacy, Ella Langley took a different route with her cover of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.”

When Apple Music sought to remember Keith with a collection of covers, Langley jumped at the chance. She added her name to a project that already included Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Tucker Wetmore, and numerous others. But when it came time to record, Langley knew she wanted to highlight the songwriter who was Keith.

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Discussing the project and getting the opportunity to honor the country legend, Langley insisted, “I knew instantly that ‘Wish I Didn’t Know Now’ was the song I wanted to do. Toby is truly a legend, and getting to put my own spin on this classic was an incredible opportunity.”

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Ella Langley Brings New Sound To Toby Keith Classic

While released in 2025, fans continue to revisit the cover. With over three million views, many praised Langley for bringing a different sound to the classic track. Looking at the comments, fans wrote:

“Love how she brought out the sadness that was always hidden in Toby’s version.”

“Toby Keith is applauding this and loving it from heaven, smiling.”

“One of the best sounding voices in music today….so identifiable. And such a great song by Toby Keith….LOVE your version!!!!”

“WOW. I am completely and utterly blown away by this version. What a beautiful rendition of Toby Keith.”

“The best female country singer today. About time someone is doing real country again.”

“Ella is paying this classic song the respect that it deserves, and gives the song to a new audience.”

Paying tribute to Keith, Langley’s cover of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now” dates back to 1994. Released in February 1994, the song was the final single from his self-titled debut album. Nestled among songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action,” the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Heatseekers Albums and launched the career of the Big Dog Daddy.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)