Did Gwen Stefani Reveal No Doubt’s Reunion to Ruby Leigh Following ‘The Voice’ Finale?

For fans of No Doubt, 2012 marked the last time they received new music from the group behind hits like “It’s My Life”, “Hella Good”, and “Don’t Speak.” It also happened to be the last year the band toured with their Seven Night Stand concert. Selling over 33 million albums worldwide, the band continues to hold a loyal fanbase, and with the news that No Doubt would be playing at Coachella this year, fans can barely hold in their excitement. While the band will perform once again in April, back in December, it seems that The Voice runner-up Ruby Leigh might have dropped a hint about the future of No Doubt and Gwen Stefani.

While years passed without a performance or album from No Doubt, Stefani remained busy with her solo career and her time on The Voice. Besides finding love on the show, she also helped numerous aspiring artists find their footing in the music industry. One of those singers was Leigh.

Throughout season 24 of The Voice, Leigh received high praise from coaches like Reba McEntire and gained a faithful following who helped her secure a spot in the finals. But in the end, she found herself coming in second. Although not winning the competition, she said at the time, “Everyone is telling me ‘so sorry.’ I don’t need people to be sorry. I feel like a winner honestly.”

Gwen Stefani Shares Secret With Ruby Leigh

Discussing her experience on the show and her relationship with the coaches, Leigh revealed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Stefani shared some interesting news with her. But sadly, she couldn’t or wouldn’t reveal the secret. Instead, she said, “Gwen said something exciting to me [after the finale] I can’t share. We’ll see if it works out.”

Although it’s unknown what news Stefani shared with Leigh, some wondered if the singer mentioned her upcoming revival with No Doubt. Since the news dropped, fans swarmed social media, posting their excitement about hearing the band once again and for the first time in over a decade.

As for Leigh, she is already looking ahead to her future in music. Not letting her loss hold her back, the singer promised, “It’s only the beginning for me. I’m just getting started.”

