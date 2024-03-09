How Ariana Grande Kept Her Connection to Late Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller Alive by Adopting His Dog, Myron

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller dated for around a year and a half before they split in early 2018. While that may seem like a short time to some, the relationship left a lasting impact on Grande. So, when Miller passed away due to an overdose just months after they called it quits, it shattered the pop star’s heart. However, she kept a connection to Miller after his passing by adopting his dog, Myron.

Videos by American Songwriter

Miller adopted Myron, a pitbull mix, from Wylder’s Holistic Pet Center through The Wagmar, a Los Angeles-based pet hospital while he and Grande were dating, according to People. At the time, Grande had nine rescue pups of her own. So, after her ex passed on, she added another to her pack by adopting Myron.

[RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Top 5 Moments on ‘SNL’]

The pooch soon became a regular feature on Grande’s Instagram feed. She posted photos and videos of her with Myron, showing the happy and thriving pup feeling right at home with her and her pampered pets.

Ariana Grande Still Has Mac Miller’s Dog Myron

In 2020, Grande appeared on the Zach Sang Show to talk about her album Positions. During their conversation, Sang brought up the song “Off the Table.” The song seems to be about the impact that Miller’s death had on Grande. Lines like If I can’t have you, is love completely off the table led fans to speculate about the song’s inspiration. Sang said, “I think ‘Off the Table’ and Myron are actually connected in some weird way. Did he hear the song?”

“Myron was sitting underneath my feet when I wrote that,” Grande said. “But I think he loves that song. I think he also loves chewing my headphones and sitting right next to me as I’m working,” she added. “He’s a little angel. He doesn’t leave me alone much. It’s very sweet.”

Myron Helps Grande Heal

Shortly after breaking things off with Miller, Grande entered a whirlwind romance with actor/comedian Pete Davidson. They were engaged within weeks and got tattoos for one another. However, they broke off their engagement not long after Miller’s death.

Grande got Davidson’s late father’s New York Fire Department badge number on her foot. After they split, she covered the tattoo with Myron’s name. The tattoo is a not-so-subtle nod to her lasting connection to Miller.

Featured Image by