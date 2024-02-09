How Much Money Will Reba McEntire Be Paid to Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

There are few artists who compare to the talented Reba McEntire. Not only has she held a spot in country music for almost 50 years, but she sold a staggering 75 million records in that time. And that is just in the music industry. She also starred in her own television show called Reba. The show ran for six seasons. With successful careers in both Hollywood and Nashville, the singer will take the field this weekend to perform at the Super Bowl. With Reba being a legendary artist, exactly how much will she make for her performance – let’s take a look.

Given the massive popularity surrounding the Super Bowl, the NFL is looking to make a great deal of profit this Sunday. Looking at the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL brought in a whopping $600 million. And that came just from advertising revenue. A record at the time, that number doesn’t include the $17.3 billion consumers spent on Super Bowl merchandise. While the NFL hopes to set another record, for Reba – her time at the Super Bowl comes with a price tag far less than some might expect.

While excited to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl, Reba will walk away from the stadium making a dismal $0.00. With Reba worth nearly $100 million, it seems almost comical she wouldn’t receive some sort of payment from the NFL. However, due to how big the Super Bowl is, the NFL believes artists can’t put a price tag on exposure. And they may be right since Rihanna’s halftime show last year caused her album sales to soar 301%.

Reba McEntire Reveals The One Person Who Helped Her Prepare

Although Reba won’t receive a check from the NFL, she is still taking the job seriously. Discussing how she prepared to sing the national anthem, the singer told ABC News, “I prepare by being prepared. I’ve been singing the national anthem in the shower, when we get in the car.”

It isn’t just Reba either as she explained how her boyfriend Rex Linn also helped her get ready. “Rex [Linn], my boyfriend, is a huge football fan, played all sports when he was going to school. And so he’ll say, ‘OK, sing it one more time.’ I said, ‘I think I know the words real good right now so I’m all right.”

