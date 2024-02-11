Watch SpongeBob’s “Sweet Victory” Performance Steal the Show at Super Bowl 2024

Thanks to the constant promotions from the NFL, the Super Bowl is shaping up to be a spectacular showcase of more than just athleticism. For both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, they are focused on nothing but making sure they end the night victorious. But for viewers at home, the Super Bowl is packed with more than just football. With Reba McEntire singing the national anthem and Usher helming the halftime show, the entire production took on a life of its own. And if names like Usher, Reba, Alicia Keys, and Post Malone don’t entice viewers, then maybe the iconic SpongeBob Squarepants will.

First look at SpongeBob’s Sweet Sweet Victory@tkelce pic.twitter.com/cafYFX6YFf — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) February 11, 2024

Fans quickly flooded the comments praising the exceptions lead-in to Super Bowl 2024. “It’s everything and more, one fan wrote. “What a perfect start to the game day festivities!” another user noted.

How to Watch SpongeBob’s “Sweet Victory” Performance Live

Given the rise of streaming services over the years, the Super Bowl will broadcast on more than CBS as the game is also available on Paramount+. But wanting to reach a younger audience, the NFL worked with Nickelodeon to create a more family-friendly experience. And what better way to celebrate the Super Bowl than with SpongeBob? Considered the most-watched animated series for over 21 consecutive years, SpongeBob will kick off the Super Bowl with a special performance of the song “Sweet Victory.”

For fans of the show, they know the importance of “Sweet Victory” as SpongeBob first performed the song in the episode “Band Geeks.” Instantly becoming a favorite moment among fans, the residents of Bikini Bottom will entertain fans with their first-ever Super Bowl performance. But don’t expect the same SpongeBob. Since the original episode aired back in 2001, Nickelodeon decided to give the character a much-needed upgrade. Using the latest CGI technology, Spongbob will perform “Sweet Victory” with an entirely new look. CBS Sports tweeted a teaser of the performance.

You asked for it. You got it.



Sweet Victory will kick off @Nickelodeon's presentation of Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday 🧽 🎺 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xvQN4fa8mh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 1, 2024

Tom Kenny Talks Becoming SpongeBob For The Super Bowl

Besides performing the famous song, SpongeBob will also accompany Patrick Star, CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson, and Noah Eagle to help cover the game. Not forgetting about the sideline reporter job, Sandy Cheeks will be on hand to keep fans updated.

Excited about the opportunity, Tom Kenny, the actor behind SpongeBob, recently discussed working with motion capture technology and calling the game live. He said, “It’s great! I’ve done motion capture stuff before, but never attached to the biggest live sporting event on Earth. It’s gonna be a ball, we’re just gonna be ad libbing in character. You just gotta be SpongeBob, looking around, seeing what’s happening, and cracking dumb jokes about it in real time. That’s how I spent my entire 61-year lifespan, just looking around and cracking dub jokes about stuff!”

Don’t miss the Super Bowl tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

(Photo via X—formerly known as Twitter)