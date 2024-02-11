Super Bowl 2024 Odds: How Long Will Reba McEntire’s National Anthem Take to Sing?

With the Super Bowl airing tonight, fans have spent the last week placing an outrageous amount of bets. When it comes to the Super Bowl, bets can range from who will win to the exact score of the game. And that doesn’t include bets like who will score first, who will win the coin toss, or how many yards the quarterbacks will throw. But while most bets seem normal, some don’t even revolve around the teams. Take Reba McEntire for example. She is scheduled to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. And with that knowledge, fans are betting on how long it will take her to finish the song.

Looking at betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM, they are all placing an over/under of 90.5 seconds for Reba to complete the national anthem. While that might seem like some random number, there is nothing random when it comes to betting. Especially, when this isn’t the first time Reba performed the national anthem.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Reba performed the national anthem several times. While this does mark her first appearance at the Super Bowl, her past gives betters a range when it comes to how long she will take. Jumping back to 1985, the singer performed the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo. She took 78 seconds to finish. At the World Series that same year, she finished the song in just 66 seconds. And returning to the World Series over a decade later in 1997, she ended in 83 seconds.

With that knowledge, it appears the under is a safe bet when it comes to Reba singing the national anthem. But it should be noted that in 1999, she performed for the Dallas Cowboys. The song took her 90.5 seconds to complete.

Reba McEntire Talks Preparing For Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Not sharing details about how long it will take her, Reba discussed how she prepared for the moment at the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show press conference. She admitted, “I prepare by being prepared. I’ve been singing the national anthem in the shower, when we get in the car.” Reba added, “Rex [Linn], my boyfriend, is a huge football fan, played all sports when he was going to school. And so he’ll say, ‘OK, sing it one more time.’ I said, ‘I think I know the words real good right now so I’m all right.”

While fans continue to look at the data and place bets, tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT to see just how long it takes Reba to sing the national anthem.

