Reba McEntire Hopes to One Day See Toby Keith in Heaven as She Mourns His Passing in New Interview 

Toby Keith passed away Monday night (February 5) and left a hole in the country music world. With a career that spanned more than three decades, Keith made several friends in the industry. Among those friends was his fellow Oklahoman Reba McEntire. As fate would have it, the “Fancy” singer did an interview after Keith’s passing and spoke fondly of her time on the road with him.

Earlier this week, McEntire sat down with People to talk about an upcoming collaboration with Sonic. During the interview, the conversation turned to Keith and his passing. The country legend was more than willing to share some of her memories with the publication.

“We’re going to miss him so much, not only as a friend but a fellow performer and person in the music business and from Oklahoma,” she said of Keith. “But he doesn’t have to fight anymore, and he doesn’t have to hurt anymore. I hope one day to get to see him up in Heaven,” she added. Then, she shared the same thoughts as many of Keith’s fans, “Thank God we have his wonderful music to keep us company, even though he’s not here on earth with us.”

Later in the interview, McEntire recalled touring with Keith in the ‘90s. “That was a lot of fun,” she said. “Toby was more of a renegade, the outlaw type, and I’m the Little Miss Goody Two-Shoes. So, it was kind of like two ends of the spectrum,” she recalled.

Reba McEntire Remembers Toby Keith

McEntire didn’t just share a home state and the stage with Keith. She also enjoyed his music. During the interview, she told People what set him apart from other artists from a listener’s perspective. She praised his instantly recognizable voice and his singular style. “He was a great writer, a great singer. When Toby came on the radio, you knew who that was,” she said. “Toby Keith was a distinctive vocalist, a stylist, that you knew exactly who he was. So, that’s a wonderful trait to have,” she added.

Featured Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT