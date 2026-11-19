Nowadays, it’s rare to find a top-selling artist who doesn’t hit the road and can sustain a career in the studio alone. It’s not unheard of, and the precedent is certainly there. The Beatles helped to make a case for this kind of artistry and the studio magic it can produce.

It’s well known that The Beatles didn’t thrive as a live band. Though they were more than capable of playing alongside any of their peers, audience screams made it impossible to hear their talent. Moreover, the grueling route they had to take to reach their uncountable number of fans was exhausting and ultimately not worth the energy. John Lennon was one member who needed some convincing to get back on the stage. He found that through a side project that reawakened his love of playing live.

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The One Live Show That Made John Lennon Want To Get Back Out on Stage

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Toward the latter years of their tenure, The Beatles decided to permanently park the tour bus and become a studio-only band. That decision proved fruitful as it allowed them to innovate and go beyond what anyone thought was possible from a studio standpoint.

It wasn’t until he got onstage with the Plastic Ono Band, after years away from the road, that he found his spark again. At a 1969 show, Lennon played with the Plastic Ono Band, including Eric Clapton, remembering what he loved about live music in the first place.

“The buzz was incredible,” Lennon once said. “I never felt so good in my life. Everybody was with us and leaping up and down doing the peace sign, because they knew most of the numbers anyway. When we did ‘Money’ and ‘Dizzy’ I just made up the words as I went along. The band was bashing it out like hell behind me.”

When we think of a rockstar, we rarely think of them in the studio. We imagine them on stage, wowing a crowd with an unparalleled energy. So the fact that The Beatles decided to quit that part of the rockstar lifestyle has always felt like a missed opportunity, even though their reasons were understandable.

Luckily, we have performances like this one from Lennon, or the many Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have put on in recent years, that give us a glimpse of what it could’ve been like to have the Fab Four out on the road for their entire run.

Photo by New York Times Co./Larry C. Morris/Getty Images