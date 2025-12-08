How To Vote During ‘The Voice’ Playoffs: Cast Your Vote To Get Your Favorite Artist Into the Finale

America, it’s your turn to make a tough decision. Following the Dec. 8 episode of The Voice, six singers on Teams Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg will remain without a spot in the upcoming finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last week, Michael Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie as his finalist, and Reba McEntire picked Aubrey Nicole as hers. That left Aaron Nichols, Max Chambers, Peyton Kyle, Rob Cole, Ryan Mitchell, and Trinity in danger of elimination.

After that episode aired, America got the opportunity to vote on one of those artists through to the live finale. While voting has already closed for that group of artists, America has another chance to make its voice heard this season.

On Dec. 8, Teams Niall and Snoop will surely deliver epic Playoff performances. After all eight artists perform, Horan will select his finalist, while Snoop will choose his.

The remaining members of their teams will then be in America’s hands. Only one artist will advance to the Lives.

It couldn’t be easier to cast your vote for your favorite artist and ensure that they get a spot in the Top 6. There are two ways to vote in the season 28 Playoffs. Viewers can log in with their email via NBC.com/VoiceVote or download the Voice Official App to their smartphone to vote.

Don’t miss your chance to vote! Here’s your guide to voting for an Artist from Team Niall or Team Snoop. The Voice Tonight 9/8c | @NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lpAyfvwP1l — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 8, 2025

Voting will be available for a short time only. Viewers must cast their votes by 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 9. The two America-voted finalists will be revealed next week during the live, two-night finale, which will air Dec. 15 and 16 on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC