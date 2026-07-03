How To Watch Alan Jackson Perform at ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Special Tonight, Featuring Trace Adkins, Carly Pearce, & More

For over 45 years, PBS has held an annual event celebrating America’s independence on July 4. The celebration often included special guests, hit performers, and, of course, fireworks. It wouldn’t be a July 4th event without a few hundred pounds of gunpowder. But this year is different. Although tomorrow is July 4, it will mark the 250th birthday of the United States. With many Americans gearing up for a spectacular weekend, PBS announced a special broadcast featuring not one but two country legends during A Capitol Fourth.

Making sure you don’t miss a single second, here is everything you need to know about A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration. For starters, PBS is doing something different this year. With 2026 a major milestone for the country, the network will broadcast its special on Friday, July 3.

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Although kicking the festivities off early, don’t worry, A Capitol Fourth won’t air until 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on PBS. And if you happen to miss it, the concert will be available to stream on YouTube. But don’t wait too long, as the special will only be available to watch from July 3 through July 17, giving viewers a limited window to catch the patriotic celebration.

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‘A Capitol Fourth’ Performer Lineup

But what about the lineup? Aside from Alfonso Ribeiro hosting and the night sky lighting up with fireworks, the concert will highlight Carly Pearce, Chicago, Patti LaBelle, Kool & The Gang, Angel Blue, and Loren Allred. Special guests will include Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, and the crew from the Artemis II. Other returning performers include Jack Everly and the National Symphony Orchestra, while the special will also feature tributes to America’s military heroes and Team USA.

That’s not all. Hoping to add a little country to the lineup, the producers behind A Capitol Fourth announced that Trace Adkins would take the stage. While the voice behind hits like “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “You’re Gonna Miss This,” Adkins will debut a new song, “American Made,” during the special broadcast.

And to finish the lineup, some might be shocked to learn that Alan Jackson himself will perform. That’s right, only a few days after ending his touring career in Nashville, the country icon will once again command the spotlight at A Capitol Fourth.

With Jackson and Adkins joining an already stacked lineup, A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration is shaping up to be a true Independence Day event. Be sure to tune in on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on PBS or stream the special on YouTube.

(Photo by Zhu Ziyu/VCG via Getty Images)