Watch: Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams Wow With “Go Tell It on the Mountain” at ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Among the numerous stars that celebrated the holiday season during CMA Country Christmas was Lainey Wilson. Already spreading joy and love, the singer recently performed during the NBC special Christmas at Graceland. But showing there can never be too much Christmas spirit, the country star decided to also sing alongside Zach Williams during the CMA Country Christmas special. With their voice complimenting each other, the duo shared their take on “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Even before Wilson could stand on stage, the singer shared her excitement about the Christmas season and Williams. She said, “Christmas music makes you feel at home. It’s pretty similar to Country music. It tells a story… and I’m so excited that I get to do this Zach Williams. I’m a big fan of his and I love his version of this song so it’s gonna be pretty fun.”

With the audience thrilled to see the duo perform, it seems that viewers at home did as well. One fan wrote, “Excellent upbeat kicking version of “Go Tell It On The Mountain” with a full orchestra and fantastic band.” Another fan continued the praise with, “#CMAchristmas tonight’s performers were great!”

Zach Williams Calls Performing With Lainey Wilson An “Honor”

Overall, fans enjoyed their chemistry on stage as Wilson celebrated her partner, admitting, “I’ve been a fan of yours for a really long time. and getting to do ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ — which, I grew up going to Baskin Baptist Church, and every single year around this time, this is what we would sing.”

Williams shared the same feelings for Wilson, saying, “This is an honor for me. I’m a big fan, and so getting a chance to do this song and then just be here and be a part of CMA Country Christmas. Some of my favorite artists are performing. It’s awesome.”

Hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas did more than spread Christmas cheer as it welcomed other stars Lady A, Jon Pardi, and The War and Treaty to help celebrate the holiday.

Did you happen to miss it? Don’t worry, CMA Country Christmas is available to stream on Friday on Hulu and Disney+.

