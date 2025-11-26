How To Watch the Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary Celebration Event

While most people prepare to gain a few pounds over Thanksgiving, the Grand Ole Opry had more to celebrate than friends and family. On November 28, 1925, the Opry aired its first program. Since that moment, the venue became a historic part of country music. And for the past 100 years, the Opry has helped launch the careers of countless singers. Becoming a milestone for any singer hoping to make it in country music, the Opry will broadcast a special 100th anniversary special. Not wanting to miss out on the celebration, here are all the details about where and when to watch.

Although the Opry might be celebrating 100 years, the venue knows the importance of social media. With people tending to spend more time on their phones than watching television, the Opry opted to air their show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Given that each of those platforms is free – there is no need for cable or a subscription.

Due to the lasting history of the Opry, the venue needed more than a single show. Hosting two events, the night will feature performances by Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Pam Tillis, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, The Gatlin Brothers, Mark Wills, Suzy Bogguss, Katy Mattea, and more. Bill Anderson, who is the longest-serving member, will also be on hand.

What Time Does The Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary Special Start?

As for when the event will kick off, the first show will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT with the second show airing at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. Having welcomed over 200 members and produced more than 15,000 shows, the Opry hoped to highlight its history while showcasing the talent propelling country music into the future.

Discussing the legacy of the venue, the Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers, said, “It’s truly amazing to me to think that what began as a regional radio broadcast on Nov. 28, 1925 is thriving more today than ever before and that exactly 100 years after that first performance, fans will be able to see and hear the celebration wherever they are around the globe.”

Excited to open the doors to fans all around the world, Rogers added, “Families will be able to come together this Thanksgiving weekend and celebrate 100 years however they want—by tuning in on WSM or Sirius XM radio or by watching via Opry social media and YouTube. We promise a show that rises to the occasion of having been a century in the making.”

Don’t miss the Grand Ole Opry celebrating its 100th anniversary on November 28, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WSM, and Sirius XM.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)