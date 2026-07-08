“I Cannot Imagine Being on This Life Journey Without Him”: Country Music and Family Mourn the Death of a Texas Songwriting Legend

From an early age, Brian Burns could recall growing up with the sounds from the Katy Railroad locomotive shop. To help fight the noise, Burns found comfort from the songs of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, and Marty Robbins. That love for country music quickly turned into passion. And for decades, he left his mark on the genre thanks to hits like “Ballad of the Alamo,” Welcome to Texas,” and his classic “I’ve Been Everywhere (In Texas).” Sadly, the famed musician passed away.

The news of Burns passing away was first shared by his wife, Veronica Burns. She posted a picture of their family together. “On July 4, 2026 I lost my husband, confidant, best friend, and the sweetest boy ever. Brian was Dad to Ryan, Jessica, and Amanda. He was Papa to Cooper, Eleanor, Carter, and Olivia. Brian was intelligent, a constant searcher of knowledge, creative, talented, funny, quick witted, complicated and I loved it all.”

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Cherishing every chapter of life she spent with Burns, Veronica added, “I am devastated and right now I can not imagine being on this life journey without him. It would have been 30 years of marriage this November. As Brian has said many times when someone he admired, cared about, or loved left this earth – Godspeed.”

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Brian Burns Remembered All Two Million Miles Of His Career

With fans and fellow singers taking a moment to remember Burns, the singer once recalled how far his career had taken him. Although able to recall certain memories or performances, Burns was shocked when a seventh-grade history teacher proposed a question to a class about the distance traveled in his hit song “I’ve Been Everywhere (In Texas).”

While the singer explained he had traveled to every place he named in the song, his career added a few more miles. Two million miles to be exact.

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Having traveled over two million miles during his country music career, Burns insisted, “Those two million miles have left me with a lifetime of memories… memories of colorful characters, interesting places, crazy endless nights…”

Grateful for every single moment, Burns could say nothing but thank you to the fans who made it possible. “I owe a debt of gratitude to each and every one out there, living or deceased, who ever thought enough of my music to buy my albums, to sit in a smoky bar and listen to what the muse brought out that night, or to wish me safe travels. Two million miles. It’s been a helluva journey.”

Marking the end of his journey, Burns left fans with one last piece of wisdom – “Keep the wind at your back and let the road rise up to meet you.”

(Brian Burns – YouTube, n.d.)



