I Can’t Help Singing Along to These 7 Classic 1970s Country Songs (And Neither Can You)

I can sit through most country music from the 1970s and have a generally pleasant experience just by listening. But other songs affect me…differently.

The melodies are so deeply ingrained in my bones that I can’t help but sing along—it’s almost an out-of-body experience, really.

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And yes, this absolutely pertains to background vocals, too.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

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From the bouncy, catchy guitar riff to the expert backing vocals to Dolly Parton’s signature, warbly singing style, this 1970s country classic is an absolute must-sing when it comes on the radio. I don’t make the rules. If it’s in your range, I can’t recommend the slowed-down version of “Jolene” enough for an even sultrier singalong experience.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” by Waylon Jennings

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If the opening lines, “The only two things in life that make it worth livin’ is guitars that tune good and firm feelin’ women,” don’t make your ears perk up, then I’m not really sure what will. This Waylon Jennings cut from 1977 comes from his 24th studio album, Ol’ Waylon. Jennings is at his peak outlaw-country phase here, and, quite frankly, I’m on board.

“Shotgun Willie” by Willie Nelson

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Living in the Ohio River Valley all my life, I do have some kind of weird Midwestern-Southern accent hybrid thing going on. But I definitely don’t have the Texas drawl of Willie Nelson. However, whenever “Shotgun Willie” starts playing, I have a brief chance to pretend like I’m the kind of gal who says “wear” in a way that rhymes with “far” and “bite” with “cat.”

“Lesson In Leaving” by Dottie West

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The best singalong songs are ones with plenty of big vocal features, and Dottie West’s “Lesson In Leaving” is full of them. The chorus is the kind that just begs the listener to sing along. Although West wasn’t necessarily the most ubiquitous name in 1970s country, she left us with some great songs for singing on long road trips, that much is for sure.

“Delta Dawn” by Tanya Tucker

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The first key change is an invitation to join in. The second key change practically demands it. Indeed, how does one resist the urge to sing along to Tanya Tucker’s full-belting, key-changing hit single, “Delta Dawn”? No, really. I haven’t found a way yet. I’m not entirely convinced one even exists.

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

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Both the original Allen Toussaint and Glen Campbell’s subsequent version of “Southern Nights” are great, but since this is a list of 1970s country songs I love to sing along to, I’m going with Campbell this time around. Maybe it’s because I have such a soft spot for Kentucky summers. But there’s something about this buoyant melody that makes me sing along every time.

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver

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I am a woman and have only ever lived in the suburbs (not including a roughly six-month stint in a rental out in the county). Yet, John Denver’s 1974 track, “Thank God I’m A Country Boy”, makes me feel like I’m the person who’s waking up at 4 am to feed chickens and bale hay. Or, you know, whatever is a usual 4 am activity on a farm.

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns