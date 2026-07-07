“I Don’t Want To Pee in Front of 75,000 People”: Country Music Hall of Famer Shares Health Update After Hospital Visit

On June 1, Ronnie Dunn celebrated turning 73 years old. While spending decades on the road thanks to Brooks & Dunn, the singer took a moment to look back on his historic career in country music. Throughout the decades, Brooks & Dunn released over a dozen albums and recorded hit songs like “Neon Moon,” “Believe,” and “Only in America.” Although loving his time in the spotlight, it seems that time is catching up to Dunn as he recently revealed he was taken to the hospital after not feeling well.

2026 has been a crazy year for Brooks & Dunn. Continuing to perform around the country, the duo has spent the last few weeks touring with Morgan Wallen. While loving the packed schedule in 2026, it started to catch up to Dunn, who revealed in an Instagram video, “I don’t feel too good tonight. Went to Vanderbilt yesterday. I struggled a little bit last week. Thought I maybe injured my vocals cords.”

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Worried that he might have damaged his vocal cords, Dunn sought medical advice. Thankfully, he noted how the doctors believed it was bronchitis. “They said I didn’t, but I’ve got like a touch of bronchitis. They said hydrate, and I’ve been drinking stuff all day, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to pee my pants onstage.”

[RELATED: Remember When Brooks & Dunn Broke Every Country Music Fan’s Heart in 2009?]

Fans Urge Ronnie Dunn To Prioritize His Health

Although battling through the sickness, Dunn still had his sense of humor. Joking about the amount of water he’d consumed over the last few days, the singer appeared determined to power through the upcoming performances.

Looking at the comment, fans showered Dunn with love and support. Some even had remedies for his bronchitis. “Whiskey to burn that bronchitis up and depends for them on stage mishaps! Take care of yourself first and foremost! Another person added, “Y’all were my first concert to go to. In the late 90s. Still love y’all. Take care of yourselves.”

One fan highlighted the amount of stress singers put on their bodies even when knowing they shouldn’t perform. “I really give to all the performers. They are human, just like us. Not feeling well, prob worse than they will admit. But they still get up there and give it their all for the fans. Hope they know how much we love, admire and appreciate them.”

Despite the health scare, it didn’t dampen Dunn’s spirit. And fans made it known they’d rather see him healthy than force his way through a show.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)