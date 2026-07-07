“I Lost My Buddy”: Longtime Band Member Dies on 90s Country Star’s Tour Bus

While Mark Chesnutt had a packed schedule throughout 2026, he found himself without a guitarist after he announced that Dave Sirmon had sadly passed away. Looking at Chesnutt’s schedule, the hitmaker planned shows throughout the rest of the year. In just a few weeks, he will take the stage for Country Thunder 2026. But with Sirmon passing away, Chesnutt shared a touching tribute as he said goodbye to not just a member of his band but a friend.

Posting a picture of the two of them together on stage, Chesnutt wrote in the caption, “I lost my buddy Dave Sirmon Saturday night while on the road. Dave played bass guitar in my band. He was a great musician and friend. He was such a hard worker and very hands-on with everything on the road.”

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Having spent countless hours on the road, Chesnutt noted how he relied on Sirmon for more than just his music. “He was somebody I could really depend on not only for playing music but for every aspect of the road. Advice, music, songs, the bus. Everything. He was quiet but so funny with a great sense of humor. He was the perfect country gentleman and an amazing man.”

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Mark Chesnutt Labels Musician “Most Positive” Person He Knew

With Chesnutt cherishing every moment with Sirmon, he ended his tribute, explaining the positivity the musician brought to every room. “One of the most positive people I’ve ever known. I never heard him complain one time. When you saw Dave, you saw light and would immediately smile. That was Dave. He will always ride with us in spirit and in heart. We will miss you, brother.”

Honoring the legacy Sirmon helped create, it was reported that the musician passed away on Chesnutt’s tour bus. His wife, Louise, revealed he passed away peacefully. “He did pass away in his sleep last night on the tour bus. I will share memorial plans when they are in place, but they will likely not be for a few weeks. Thank you to those who have reached out.”

Although Sirmon’s passing leaves a void, his impact on Chesnutt’s band will not be forgotten. And for those closest to him, his music, kindness, and friendship will leave a lasting impact.

(Photo by Suzi Pratt/FilmMagic)