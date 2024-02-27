Ian Munsick Announces ‘White Buffalo’ Deluxe Edition with New Track “Heartbreak King”

Ian Munsick released his sophomore album White Buffalo last April to praise from fans and critics alike. The 18-song collection contained some top-notch country music and odes to the Western landscape that shaped the singer/songwriter. Now, he’s looking to expand on the success of that record with a deluxe edition.

Yesterday, Munsick announced White Buffalo: Introduce You to God with five new tracks. He released the first of those new songs, “Heartbreak King” along with the news. The deluxe edition of the album will drop on April 5, just two days before the first anniversary of the initial release.

“Eighteen songs just wasn’t enough,” Munsick shared in a statement. “This deluxe album features songs I wrote four years ago and songs I wrote four months ago. They’ve lived in my imagination long enough, now I can’t wait for them to be yours,” he added. “Family, faith, heartbreak, legends of the West, you’ll get ‘em all in this project. Thank you for always pushing me to write and release more music.”

Ian Munsick Discusses White Buffalo

Munsick grew up on his family’s ranch in Wyoming. There, he learned an appreciation for the Western lifestyle and found a deep connection to nature. Years later, he shares those experiences and insights in his music. The sound and many of the songs on White Buffalo were a nod to that region. It was an album he said he needed to write.

“Honestly I think that country music needs more Western in it. That’s the kind of music that I love to make because it honors where I’m from,” Munsick said in a 2023 interview. “I think the more and more into the future we get on our screens and just away from real life with the earth and with people the more and more that’s what people want.”

White Buffalo: Introduce You to God Tracklist(New Songs in Bold)

“Introduce You To God” (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde) “Yippie-I-A” (Munsick, Phil O’Donnell, Carlton Anderson) “Heartbreak King” (Munsick, Josh Thompson, Jeff Middleton) “Seven Sisters” (Munsick, Spillman, Charlie Worsham) “Boots, Buckles & Bolos” (Munsick, O’Donnell, Aby Gutierrez) “From The Horse’s Mouth” (Munsick, David Ryan Harris, Dave Villa) “Arrowhead” (Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Cary Barlowe) “River Run” (Munsick, Spillman, Ryan Beaver) “Ranch Hand” (Munsick, Hyde, Spillman) “Neon Brightside” (Munsick, Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander) “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson) (Munsick, Gutierrez, O’Donnell) “Barn Burner” (Munsick, Spillman, Driver Williams) “Dig” (Munsick, Villa, Alexander) “More Than Me” (Munsick, Anderson, O’Donnell, Casey Beathard) “Little Man” (Munsick, Adam James, Ben Simonetti) “White Buffalo” (Munsick, Spillman, Randy Montana) “Bluegrass” (Munsick, Thompson) “Cowshit In The Morning” (Munsick, Spillman, Luke Laird) “Field Of Dreams” (feat. Vince Gill) (Munsick, Spillman, Vince Gill) “Blazin’” (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller) “Missin’ Her Play” (Munsick, Montana, Jamie Paulin) “Horses & Weed” (Munsick, Thompson) “Indian Paintbrush” (Ian Munsick, Spillman, Marty Stuart)

