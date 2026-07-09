Iconic Texas Concert Venue Vows to Preserve Its Legacy After Chapter 11 Filing

Since the early 2000s, the Whitewater Amphitheater has been a hotspot in Central Texas as the venue has welcomed numerous country greats. Looking at their upcoming schedule, the stage will welcome Dwight Yoakam, Hudson Westbrook, Hardy, Dylan Gossett, and Charles Wesley Godwin. While fans were excited for a stellar lineup over the coming months, the owners of the Whitewater Amphitheater shocked the music community when announcing they had filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Not the news fans wanted or were expecting to hear, reports indicated that the venue filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. “Whitewater Amphitheater filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday as the popular New Braunfels music venue faced a scheduled foreclosure sale. Kona Coast Venture Ltd., the company that operates the venue, filed the petition at 10:26 a.m. in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Antonio.”

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But what does that mean? “Federal bankruptcy law generally imposes an automatic stay on collection actions, though it was not immediately clear whether the foreclosure sale — scheduled for 10 a.m. — had already occurred.”

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The Whitewater Amphitheater Secures Historic Summer Lineup

Filing for the protection, the Whitewater Amphitheater will remain open while navigating its financial difficulties. Not wanting to confuse fans, the venue wrote, “Whitewater is open. The music continues. Today, Whitewater Amphitheater began a Chapter 11 restructuring process. For our fans, artists, employees and community, here’s what matters: Every scheduled concert is moving forward, Whitewater remains open for business, and our employees continue serving guests all season.”

No matter what the future held, the Whitewater Amphitheater focused on bringing some of the biggest names in music to its stage. “This filing gives us the opportunity to protect one of Texas’ most iconic music venues while we reorganize and position Whitewater for a strong future.”

As for its summer lineup, the Whitewater Amphitheater will celebrate the following artists.

6/30 – Bob Dylan

7/11 – Randy Rogers Band

7/17 – Flatland Cavalry

7/18 – Dwight Yoakam

7/25 – The Black Keys

8/14 And 8/15 – Hudson Westbrook

8/21 – HARDY

8/29 – Dylan Gossett & Charles Wesley Godwin

While the future is uncertain, Whitewater Amphitheater insists that its focus remains on delivering unforgettable live music. As the bankruptcy process unfolds, fans can still look forward to the packed concert schedule.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)