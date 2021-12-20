Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dies at 53; Simon Cowell Remembers the Singer—“He Loved Life”

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín passed away Sunday, December 19. He was 53.

Marín was a Spanish baritone singer for the multi-national group Il Divo with members Urs Bühler (Switzerland), David Miller (United States), and Sébastien Izambard (France). The vocal group was assembled in 2003 by famous music producer, Simon Cowell. Their debut album, Il Divo, sold five million copies worldwide in 2004.

“I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you,” Cowell wrote on Instagram.

While a member of Il Divo, Marin started performing solo shows, releasing his first solo DVD/CD from his show at the Compac Gran Via Theater in Madrid in January 2016.

The three surviving members of Il Divo posted the news about Marín’s passing on the group’s Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the post states. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

Prior to Marin’s death, Il Divo postponed their 2021 Christmas tour until December 2022 because of illness.

Marín’s death was preceded by the news that he was placed into a medically induced coma at the Manchester Royal Hospital in the United Kingdom. On December 15, Spanish news outlet El Español reported on the hospitalization, and a day later Il Divo confirmed this update on their official Twitter page.

“Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,” Il Divo’s page read.

The reason for the hospitalization and ultimate cause of death has not been revealed to the public.

Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)