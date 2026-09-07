“I’m Just Going To Do a Show by Myself”: Alex Lifeson Jokingly Fires His Rush Bandmates Mid-Show

Rush is clearly having fun on the road. During the band’s Sept. 4 concert in Montreal, guitarist Alex Lifeson entertained the crowd during a brief pause in the show.

According to fan video from the show, while an apparent technical issue was addressed, Lifeson bought time by talking about his love for the city. Afterwards, he turned to frontman Geddy Lee and asked, “Can I start the song now?”

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“You’re the boss,” Lee replied, sending Lifeson on a hilarious tangent.

“I’m the boss? This is new,” he quipped. “I’m the boss! Ah, you’re fired, everybody!”

“I’m just going to do a show by myself. I’m going to make hundreds of dollars!” Lifeson continued. “I’m going to go to the middle of the stage and take a rock star pose and start this, because this is my band now.”

What to Know About Rush’s Tour

The band is currently on their Fifty Something Tour, their first trek in 11 years. The band had been on hiatus since Neil Peart retired in 2015. The rocker died in 2020.

“Losing a member like Neil was devastating and it was a very sad time and it took time for us to even contemplate [touring again],” Lee said during a conversation at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “… I mean, this is a relatively recent decision, and I would say it was kind of out of the question for the longest time because of those circumstances. How do you replace someone who’s irreplaceable?”



“It was not an easy decision to come to,” he added of deciding to get back on the road. “… This is really the first time we’re talking about it out loud in front of other people, but it feels right and we’re going to do it.”

The guys kicked off the tour on June 7 in Inglewood, California.

Since then, Rush has played in Mexico and across North America. The band will continue performing throughout the year, with shows scheduled in cities including Boston, Seattle, and Atlanta.

Next year, the trek will continue with tour dates in South America and Europe. The last show of the tour is currently slated to take place on April 10 in Finland.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images