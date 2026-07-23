Kacey Musgraves Shares Grandma’s Unfiltered Reaction to Her Next Hit Single

Following the success of Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves found herself struggling through somewhat of a dry spell when she released her latest album, Middle of Nowhere. Hitting streaming platforms in May, the singer watched the album climb the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the US Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. But while fans loved what she produced with Middle of Nowhere, Musgraves admitted that there was one song that her grandmother refused to put on her favorite list.

Making it on a favorite list is no easy milestone for singers to achieve. Especially if you happen to be related to Musgraves. On Wednesday, the singer released the music video for her song “Mexico Honey.” If the title didn’t give it away, the song centered on a cowboy completely swooping Musgraves off her feet.

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If the visual of the music video weren’t enough, the lyrics included, “You’re goin’ down smooth like Mexico, honey/Take my heart, take all my money/I want you so bad, it ain’t even funny/I mean for real, what the hell/ You got me shakin’ my a** in my hot-pink shorts.” With Musgraves shaking and the video climbing over 110,000 views, it still couldn’t win over Nana.

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Nana Not A Fan Of Kacey Musgraves’ Love For “Mexico Honey”

Sharing pictures of a group chat, Musgraves explained how her manager decided to send her grandmother the music video for “Mexico Honey.” Even Musgraves joked, “My manager trying to start s***.”

Well, it didn’t take long before Nana responded to the video. “This song will never be on my favorite list.”

While Nana might need some time to get used to the taste of “Mexico Honey”, fans were already craving more.

“This should be the defining song of the Summer imo.”

“THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL THIS IS MY FIFA love you Kacey!!”

“It’s sooooo satisifying when a music video looks exactly how a song feels. It’s literal AND it’s art, what a feat. You go, Kacey. We love you.”

“Iconic. Love the addition of the dancing cowboys on stage. Kacey is just luminous.”

“This might be the best music video I’ve seen this year.”

“Beautiful song, incredible visuals, and yet another masterpiece from Kacey. She keeps outdoing herself every single time.”

Despite Nana’s blunt review, fans couldn’t get enough of “Mexico Honey.” And judging by the flood of positive reactions, Musgraves’ newest release is leaving a much sweeter impression on fans than it did on Nana.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)