Morgan Wallen’s “Still the Problem” Tour Could Become Highest-Grossing Country Tour Ever

Morgan Wallen might not be a fan of the spotlight, award shows, or social media, but he is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in country music. Following the release of his album, I’m the Problem, the singer set out on a massive tour in 2025. The response from fans was so great, he extended the series into 2026 with the Still the Problem tour. Having traveled all over the country, Wallen could be on the cusp of becoming the highest-grossing country tour ever.

While Wallen hasn’t released a new album in 2026, he remained busy with his ongoing tour. He also found time to start his own radio show and collaborate with Ella Langley. The two singers joined forces on “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” Although Langley dominated the charts with her song, “Choosin’ Texas,” her collaboration on “I Can’t Love You Anymore” peaked at No. 3 on the US Country Airplay and the US Hot Country Songs charts. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it finished at No. 4.

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But when taking the stage, Wallen was in a league of his own. Looking over the last few months, the country singer sold out legendary stadiums like Saban Field, Soldier Field, US Bank Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, and Memorial Stadium. With some stadiums able to hold over 100,000 fans, Wallen made sure there wasn’t a single seat left empty.

In just a few days, Wallen will travel to Michigan for two shows at the famed University of Michigan stadium. He won’t be alone as the concerts will include Hardy, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten, and Thomas Rhett.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”]

Morgan Wallen Could Join Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, And More

Although fans are already excited, according to Hits Daily Double, Wallen has the chance to make history with his Still the Problem tour. If the numbers are right, the country singer’s tour could gross over $500 million. And for those wondering, if he succeeds, Wallen would be the first act in country music history to cross the milestone.

If Wallen passes the $500 million mark, he will join a prestigious group that includes Coldplay, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, and Taylor Swift.

Looking at his schedule, Wallen has four shows left in 2026. After his stint in Michigan, he travels to Lincoln Financial Field for two final shows in Philadelphia. While fans will have to wait to see if he makes history, they won’t have to wait long for new music. Aside from touring, Wallen’s newest single, “Been By Now,” is scheduled to release this Friday.

With Wallen closing out the tour and preparing to release new music, the coming weeks could mark another defining chapter in his career. Whether he reaches the $500 million milestone or not, his place among country music’s biggest touring acts is more than secure.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)