“You Could Google It”: Megan Moroney Breaks Silence on Riley Green Rumors Surrounding “Who Hurt You?”

When releasing her newest album, Megan Moroney packed over a dozen songs on Cloud 9. Among those songs were collaborations with Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran. But even with fans loving “Beautiful Things” and “6 Months Later,” nothing compared to the rumors surrounding “Who Hurt You?” Although not naming him directly, most believed the song’s lyrics were about Riley Green. While some speculated the two singers were in a relationship, Moroney recently admitted to having a little fun when it came to writing the lyrics.

Breaking down the lyrics for “Who Hurt You?”, it’s easy to see the connection between Moroney and Green. Take the line “the devil went down to Georgia, then he crossed the Bama line” as an example. Moroney was born in Savannah, Georgia, with Green being raised in Jacksonville, Alabama.

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While some considered it just a coincidence, Moroney promised it was pretty clear. “In ‘Who Hurt You,’ I made it so obvious who it’s about that it was, like, you could Google it, and that was the point of ‘Who Hurt You.’ In the past I got frustrated with people. I was trying to hint at things, and then people would be like, ‘Who is it about?’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna lay it out there. I might as well put his first and last name in it.’ Songwriting is fun, and it’s not meant to be taken so seriously.”

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Megan Moroney Says “F*** It” When It Comes To Being Too Personal

To add even more fuel to the fire, the same day Moroney released Cloud 9, Green shared his new song “POS Like Me.” With lyrics leaning into his flaws, fans quickly began debating whether the song was a response to Moroney’s latest release.

According to Green, there was no connection. “It just happened to be that day I was at home and I was wanting to post a song. And it got talked about a lot.”

As for Moroney, she embraced authenticity in her career. Not holding back, she insisted, “When I get scared of putting out a song because it’s too personal, I think about how it might help somebody, because every time I’ve done it and I’ve taken the risk, people have come up to me and they’re like, ‘This song made me dump this guy’ and ‘This song is making me never want to go back to him.’”

Wanting her music to do more than entertain, Moroney concluded, “It’s just one of those things where you have to be like, ‘F*** it. What’s the worst that could happen?’”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Audacy)