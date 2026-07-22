Country Star Secretly Ties the Knot Following Tour Cancellation and “Indefinite Hiatus”

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Colter Wall. Although he released his fifth studio album, Memories and Empties, in November 2025, he followed its release by canceling a series of shows to focus on his mental health. After spending years on the road, the singer looked to settle down for the foreseeable future. But tragedy struck that same month when the bassist for his backing band, Jason Simpson, passed away at 51. While 2026 brought both loss and pain, it seems that Wall finally had something to celebrate after he secretly got married.

Thanks to songwriter Hayden Redwine, the world now knows that Wall got married. Posting a series of pictures and videos from the evening, the singer wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to two of my favorite people. Just doesn’t get much better. Saw some beautiful country and had a big time up here.” When looking at the videos, it appeared that Wall and company had a truly unforgettable time in Canada.

Videos by American Songwriter

As for who Wall married? That question remains as outlets and fans offered a list of names they believed to be his better half. But for now, most were simply thrilled for Wall. “Glad to see beautiful happy times all around. You all deserve it.” Another person added, “What a beautiful memory.”

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A Hard Year For Colter Wall

The recent news from Wall’s camp offered a positive update on the singer. Again, it was back in March that he shared online, “The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined.”

Not the post fans wanted to read, Wall continued, “After discussion with my team, we have decided to cancel the remaining shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

While fans rallied around the singer during the difficult time, the news of his marriage gave them something to celebrate. Although Wall remains away from the stage, supporters are hopeful this new chapter brings him one step closer to returning.

But with a new wife and a honeymoon, Wall appears content to enjoy life away from the stage for now.



(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)