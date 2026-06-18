Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Criticizes Singer Who Perform Past Their Prime: “They’re Not Legends Anymore”

For five decades, Bruce Dickinson has traveled the world, entertaining millions of fans from every walk of life. Enjoying every second in the spotlight, the singer had more than enough cherished memories. But recently, the singer discussed watching his fellow artists push through their prime to keep performing. Although not revealing any names, Dickinson considered the idea of performing when a singer’s voice was shot to be unfair to both the artist and the audience.

During an interview with Kerrang!, Dickinson brought up the topic of performing, expressing his respect for drummer Nicko McBrain after he retired from touring. Much like the singer, McBrain knew how much touring demanded from the band. Having reached his limit, the musician decided to retire on his own terms.

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But for some, they never stop. And for one journalist who debated the topic with Dickinson – the singer insisted, “I said, ‘Look, there are loads of singers whose voices are shot and everybody knows it.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but they’re legends.’ They’re not f***ing legends. They’re people who can’t sing anymore. When they were singing, they were legends. When they can’t sing anymore, they’re not legends anymore.”

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Bruce Dickinson understands The “Rules Of The Game”

Although the one making the statement, Dickinson didn’t agree with the idea of having to retire. But at the same time, “That’s the end of that, the brutal truth. I couldn’t go onstage if I didn’t think I could do it. I don’t know how people get onstage when they can’t do it anymore. Obviously, it’s their life, but it’s not my way.”

While Dickinson will eventually wrestle with the question of retirement, fans can rest easy as the singer considered his voice to be in top shape.

But when that time does come, Dickinson will embrace it with open arms. “It’s just a fact of life that one day it may or may not happen. You take each day as it comes, and you try to give the best performance of your life every night. That’s the rules of the game.”

Considering how many bands continue touring decades after their peak, Dickinson made it clear that protecting his legacy means more than simply keeping the lights on.

(Photo by Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)