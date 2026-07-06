Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Shared the Heartbreaking Price of Fame: “I Was Not There Because I Was on Tour”

After spending five decades in heavy metal, Bruce Dickinson had more than enough memories of his time on stage. For the singer, he will never forget performing in front of thousands of screaming fans or traveling around the world, sharing his love for music. But at the same time, it came at a price. The lifestyle of a legend might entice some, but Dickinson promised that a career in the spotlight comes at a price many aren’t willing to pay. For the hitmaker, his price was missing his children growing up due to touring.

Taking part in an interview for Pad Wives Unfiltered, Dickinson showcased a different side of his music career. While cherishing every single moment on stage, he admitted, “Well, I have three grown-up kids now who mercifully have all ended up as fantastic individuals. And I would love to say it was all down to me, but for half of their life I was not there because I was on tour.”

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For fans, they only saw Dickinson living his dream when performing. But the singer missed crucial moments like a child’s first steps or their first words. According to Dickinson, “Part of me will always regret that, but it’s a price you pay for doing… And my kids, we’re closer now than we ever were. And so that would be my — I think my biggest regret is the dislocation that you get from what most people perceive to be a normal life.”

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Bruce Dickinson Still Wouldn’t Trade Fame For A Normal Life

Although Dickinson wished he were there for every laugh, cry, or hug, he explained how he didn’t even know what a normal life looked like. And while he could easily embrace that life, he dreaded the idea of the number of possibilities. “Although having a normal life, I’m not sure what that involves anymore. I’m not sure that you’re any better off having a normal life because that’s full of so many uncertainties.”

Thankfully, Dickinson’s family understood the price of having a heavy metal legend as a father. And now, decades later, the singer might not have those missed memories, but he has the love and support of those who call him dad.

Having no time to ponder on the past, Dickinson and the rest of Iron Maiden continue to travel the world for their Run For Your Lives Tour. Looking at their schedule, the group will travel to Spain, Portugal, and Canada before returning to the United States for a string of shows. For now, their final 2026 concert will take place in Japan at the K-Arena on November 25.

(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)