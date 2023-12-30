Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? When Does Season 49 Return?

For a decade, actress Kate McKinnon called Saturday Night Live home. Having left the cast in 2022, the actress marked her return a guest host on December 16. And she wasn’t alone as she brought fellow former cast member Kristen Wiig and the talented Billie Eilish with her for the last episode before Christmas. So, what should you expect from the cast of SNL tonight?

For this week’s broadcast, NBC is airing a repeat of the November 11 show with host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest boygenius. Although the episode isn’t new, Chalamet left his mark with hilarious sketches like the “Rap Roundtable.” Featured in the skit alongside Pete Davidson, the duo introduced the “Ye” to the rap world.

Trying not to laugh throughout the sketch, Chalamet gained praise from fans. One person wrote, “I continually come back to this episode, this skit. It’s so hilarious. The “car rats” gets me every time. When the Kia Soul first came out.” Another fan added, “Its been over two years, and I think about this sh*t nearly daily. Timothy Chalamet putting his face in his hands to cover his laughing is still one of my favorite breaks on SNL ever.”

Next New Episode

Taking time to celebrate the holidays, SNL will return with new episodes on January 20; that night, actor Jacob Elordi will host the show for the first time. One of the stars of the hit HBO series Euphoria, Elordi will share the stage with musical guest Reneé Rapp.

Besides being the voice behind the EP Everything to Everyone, Rapp also starred as a lead in the teen comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls. She also snagged the role of Regina George in the 2024 film Mean Girls. Speaking with AP News, the singer discussed her path to success, admitting, “I was also really fortunate to have that delusion of like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing that.’ I really do have a certain level of trust in myself when it comes to work that I’m going to figure it out.”

Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images