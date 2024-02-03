Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, February 3, 2024?

Last week, Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake took over Saturday Night Live with memorable performances and sketches that included the talented Jimmy Fallon. With a night full of laughs, fans are already preparing for the new episode of SNL. With it being Saturday, that can mean only one thing – SNL is back with a new host and musical guest. Marking her first time hosting SNL, actress Ayo Edebiri from The Bear, will take the stage in the famed Studio 8H. And while she might be a little nervous about the upcoming show, the musical guest is no stranger to lights, cameras, and most of all – fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing a teaser of tonight’s episode of SNL, the cast appeared to be having a hard time in the new year. With this marking their third show of 2024, the cast already appeared tired. In the promo, members of SNL try to come up with ways to get out of the show for the night. Wanting the show to be perfect, Edebiri stepped in with a motivational speech. But her words fell silent thanks to her unique style that featured both an SNL shirt and hat.

Ayo Edebiri Gains Support From Iconic Singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Trying her best, Edebiri decided to bend the truth a little. “This show could be the greatest show of our lives, and you’re just gonna let that opportunity slip away? One hundred million people will be watching.” While maybe not an exact number, the star added that they would be hosting SNL after the Super Bowl. Again, the cast seemed confused about the facts since the Super Bowl takes place on a Sunday, and much like its name, SNL airs live on…Saturdays.

Wanting her debut to be special, Edebiri eventually got the entire cast behind her when she announced the musical guest for the evening. Sharing the stage with the actress will be none other than the iconic Jennifer Lopez. Not being her first time on SNL, the cast erupted into cheers when they learned the news. The power of Lopez even caused them to break a TV in the promo video.

Tune in to Saturday Night Live airing live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)