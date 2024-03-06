Madonna Shares Her 1-Word Response to God After Waking From “Near-Death” Coma

Sharing her love for music, Madonna used her time in the spotlight to become more than a massively successful singer as she is considered a cultural pop icon. First breaking into the industry back in 1979, the singer used the following decades to become the first female singer to accumulate $1 billion in concert revenue. She also won seven Grammy Awards and landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While considered an icon, the singer recently discussed her “near-death experience” with fans and detailed the first words she said after waking from a coma.

Having to delay her Celebration Tour last June, Madonna found herself battling for her own life when she was admitted to the ICU for a bacterial infection. Although the singer eventually beat the infection and went on to continue the tour, the singer discussed how dangerous the whole ordeal was. While performing in Inglewood, California, she told the crowd, “It was pretty scary – obviously I didn’t know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, ‘No.’ I’m pretty sure God was saying to me, ‘You wanna come with us? You wanna come with me, you wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No, No!’”

Madonna Struggled To Recovery After Health Scare

Besides sharing her memories of the incident, Madonna also revealed how she thought of her children when she finally woke. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.”

While fully recovered, Madonna added that the recovery process was not as easy as some might believe. “It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. That was my lesson to let go.”

Although celebrating her health, last month, Madonna took a nasty tumble when she performed in Seattle. When on stage, a dancer seemed to drop her. But spending decades performing, the singer simply rolled over while never dropping the mic.

