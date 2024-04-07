Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 7, 2024? How to Watch

With American Idol returning for season 22, the contestants spent the last several weeks auditioning for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. While some received a gold ticket, Hollywood Week brought a staggering amount of eliminations. Although a somber moment to watch dozens of hopefuls return home, the show recently packed up and flew to Hawaii. Airing from Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, here is everything you need to know about tonight’s episode of American Idol.

For starters, there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight. While the show is known for taking a break, the contestants and judges show no signs of slowing down at the Top 24 traveled to Hawaii. Although soaking in the beautiful atmosphere, the competition continues with two episodes taking place in the tropical paradise. And to make it even better, the contestants will receive some help from none other than Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly.

Jelly Roll Discusses Mentoring On ‘American Idol’

Excited about traveling to Hawaii and helping the contestants, Jelly Roll discussed getting a chance to give back with Billboard. When asked about what advice he gave the aspiring singers, he explained, “I wanted to make sure they understood the moment. I kept emphasizing, ‘This is huge, y’all. This is on national television and the world’s fixin’ to vote.’ I wanted to make sure they were present. Sometimes you’ll be in the middle of something and won’t take the time to see it. You just hope they see it. When I first met them I told them, “I hope you all are tight. I hope you’re all making the most of it.”

As for his own past, Jelly Roll admitted to having a mentor while trying to find his footing in the music industry. “There were a lot of musicians in my town that had done more than me that were all very open to helping me and I’ll never forget that. Coming up in hip-hop was very competitive, but they would still give me all the advice in the world. Mentorship is important to me still. Brent Smith from Shinedown and Eric Church and Kid Rock are mentors at times. I can call them with real questions and they’ll help me out.”

With the Top 24 looking to continue forward, don’t miss American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

