‘The Voice’: Full Lineup of Season 25 Coaches’ Team Members Following Blind Auditions

The Voice season 25 blind auditions are over. Now the coaches and contestants are gearing up for Battle Rounds, where the coaches pit two or three of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. With the departure of two-time champion Niall Horan after season 24, which coach will come out on top? Here’s a look at the full list of teams on season 25 of The Voice.

‘The Voice’ – Team Chance

Dani Stacy, 31 – Hanford, Calif.

Blind Audition: “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

Nadège, 26 – Wellington, Fla.

Blind Audition: “Get You” by Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

Maddi Jane, 24 – Chicago, Ill.

Blind Audition: “Escapism.” by RAYE featuring 070 Shake

Gabriel Goes, 21 – Honolulu, Hawaii

Blind Audition: “What I Got” by Sublime

Kamalei Kawa’a, 26 – Pakūkalo, Hawaii

Blind Audition: “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley and The Wailers

Corey Curtis, 22 – Summerville, Ga.

Blind Audition: “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer

Rletto, 27 – Orlando, Fla.

Blind Audition: “golden hour” by JVKE

Bri Fletcher – Nashville, Tenn.

Blind Audition: “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne

Serenity Arce, 16 – Jupiter, FL

Blind Audition: “This City” by Sam Fischer

Val Webb, 43 – New Braunfels, TX

Blind Audition: “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” Deborah Cox

‘The Voice’ – Team Dan + Shay

Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17 – Millbrae, Calif.

Blind Audition: “Story of My Life” by One Direction

Ryan Argast, 30 – Plainfield, Ill.

Blind Audition: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay

Karen Waldrup, 36 – Mandeville, La.

Blind Audition: “Bye-Bye” by Jo Dee Messina

Frank Garcia, 19 – New York, N.Y.

Blind Audition: “Love in the Dark” by Adele

Madison Curbelo, 21 – Westfield, Mass.

Blind Audition: “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King

Anya True, 17 – Encinitas, Calif.

Blind Audition: “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez

Ryan Coleman, 25 – Chalfant, PA

Blind Audition: “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

A.J. Harvey, 25 – Norman, Okla.

Blind Audition: “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan

Ducote Talmage, 20 – Auburn, AL

Blind Audition: “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen

Kyle Schuesler, 19 – Huntington Beach, California

Blind Audition: “The Scientist” by Coldplay

‘The Voice’ – Team Legend

OK3 (22, 23, 25) – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Blind Audition: “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor

Nathan Chester – Chicago, Ill.

Blind Audition: “Take Me to the River” by Al Green

Gene Taylor, 33 – Vernon, N.J.

Blind Audition: “Lights” by Journey

Bryan Olesen, 49 – Lincoln, Neb.

Blind Audition: “Love Runs Out” by One Republic

Jackie Romeo, 20 – Massapequa, N.Y.

Blind Audition: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Rivers Grayson

Blind Audition: “Babylon” by David Gray

Mafe, 22 – Miami, Fla.

Blind Audition: “Bésame Mucho” by Consuelo Velázquez

Ronnie Wilson, 28 – Atlanta, GA

Blind Audition: “Pillowtalk” by ZAYN

Olivia Rubini, 24 – Wilmington, DE

Blind Audition: “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt

‘The Voice’ – Team Reba

Tae Lewis, 31 – Goldsboro, N.C.

Blind Audition: “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban

Josh Sanders, 35 – Kannapolis, N.C.

Blind Audition: “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith

Donny Van Slee, 30 – Weeki Wachee, Fla.

Blind Audition: “Greatest Love Story” by LANCO

Ashley Bryant, 26 – Louisville, Ky.

Blind Audition: “Last Name” by Carrie Underwood

Asher HaVon, 31 – Selma, Ala.

Blind Audition: “Fire to the Rain” by Adele

William Alexander, 16 – Staten Island, N.Y.

Blind Audition: “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine

Alyssa Crosby, 32 – Binghamton, N.Y.

Blind Audition: “Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette

Zeya Rae, 23 – Los Angeles, CA

Blind Audition: “Bellyache” by Billie Eilish

Elyscia Jefferson, 20 – Baltimore, Maryland

Blind Audition: “Pretty Young Thing” by Michael Jackson

L. Rodgers, 34 – Baltimore, Maryland

Blind Audition: “Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC