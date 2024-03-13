‘The Voice’: Full Lineup of Season 25 Coaches’ Team Members Following Blind Auditions

The Voice season 25 blind auditions are over. Now the coaches and contestants are gearing up for Battle Rounds, where the coaches pit two or three of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. With the departure of two-time champion Niall Horan after season 24, which coach will come out on top? Here’s a look at the full list of teams on season 25 of The Voice.
Videos by American Songwriter
‘The Voice’ – Team Chance
Dani Stacy, 31 – Hanford, Calif.
Blind Audition: “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor
Nadège, 26 – Wellington, Fla.
Blind Audition: “Get You” by Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
Maddi Jane, 24 – Chicago, Ill.
Blind Audition: “Escapism.” by RAYE featuring 070 Shake
Gabriel Goes, 21 – Honolulu, Hawaii
Blind Audition: “What I Got” by Sublime
Kamalei Kawa’a, 26 – Pakūkalo, Hawaii
Blind Audition: “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley and The Wailers
Corey Curtis, 22 – Summerville, Ga.
Blind Audition: “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer
Rletto, 27 – Orlando, Fla.
Blind Audition: “golden hour” by JVKE
Bri Fletcher – Nashville, Tenn.
Blind Audition: “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
Serenity Arce, 16 – Jupiter, FL
Blind Audition: “This City” by Sam Fischer
Val Webb, 43 – New Braunfels, TX
Blind Audition: “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” Deborah Cox
‘The Voice’ – Team Dan + Shay
Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17 – Millbrae, Calif.
Blind Audition: “Story of My Life” by One Direction
Ryan Argast, 30 – Plainfield, Ill.
Blind Audition: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay
Karen Waldrup, 36 – Mandeville, La.
Blind Audition: “Bye-Bye” by Jo Dee Messina
Frank Garcia, 19 – New York, N.Y.
Blind Audition: “Love in the Dark” by Adele
Madison Curbelo, 21 – Westfield, Mass.
Blind Audition: “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King
Anya True, 17 – Encinitas, Calif.
Blind Audition: “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez
Ryan Coleman, 25 – Chalfant, PA
Blind Audition: “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers
A.J. Harvey, 25 – Norman, Okla.
Blind Audition: “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan
Ducote Talmage, 20 – Auburn, AL
Blind Audition: “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen
Kyle Schuesler, 19 – Huntington Beach, California
Blind Audition: “The Scientist” by Coldplay
‘The Voice’ – Team Legend
OK3 (22, 23, 25) – Oklahoma City, Okla.
Blind Audition: “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor
Nathan Chester – Chicago, Ill.
Blind Audition: “Take Me to the River” by Al Green
Gene Taylor, 33 – Vernon, N.J.
Blind Audition: “Lights” by Journey
Bryan Olesen, 49 – Lincoln, Neb.
Blind Audition: “Love Runs Out” by One Republic
Jackie Romeo, 20 – Massapequa, N.Y.
Blind Audition: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
Rivers Grayson
Blind Audition: “Babylon” by David Gray
Mafe, 22 – Miami, Fla.
Blind Audition: “Bésame Mucho” by Consuelo Velázquez
Ronnie Wilson, 28 – Atlanta, GA
Blind Audition: “Pillowtalk” by ZAYN
Olivia Rubini, 24 – Wilmington, DE
Blind Audition: “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt
‘The Voice’ – Team Reba
Tae Lewis, 31 – Goldsboro, N.C.
Blind Audition: “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban
Josh Sanders, 35 – Kannapolis, N.C.
Blind Audition: “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith
Donny Van Slee, 30 – Weeki Wachee, Fla.
Blind Audition: “Greatest Love Story” by LANCO
Ashley Bryant, 26 – Louisville, Ky.
Blind Audition: “Last Name” by Carrie Underwood
Asher HaVon, 31 – Selma, Ala.
Blind Audition: “Fire to the Rain” by Adele
William Alexander, 16 – Staten Island, N.Y.
Blind Audition: “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine
Alyssa Crosby, 32 – Binghamton, N.Y.
Blind Audition: “Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette
Zeya Rae, 23 – Los Angeles, CA
Blind Audition: “Bellyache” by Billie Eilish
Elyscia Jefferson, 20 – Baltimore, Maryland
Blind Audition: “Pretty Young Thing” by Michael Jackson
L. Rodgers, 34 – Baltimore, Maryland
Blind Audition: “Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones
Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC