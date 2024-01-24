Grammy Award Winner Carrie Underwood to Honor NFL Legends With Headlining Performance

Throughout her career in country music, Carrie Underwood not only won season 4 of American Idol but she went on to win an impressive 8 Grammy Awards over 16 nominations. That is just the start of Underwood’s dominance in music. Going outside the studio, the singer is also the voice of the NFL thanks to her song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” Performing the song for over a decade, it seems the star is preparing to headline another event surrounding those who did more than play football but changed the game.

Sharing the news, the Hall of Fame Village announced that Underwood would be headlining the Concert for Legends on August 4, 2024. For those who might not be aware, the Hall of Fame Village is a massive 100-acre area centered around honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The destination features a Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and much more. Currently under construction, the venue is also building an indoor waterpark themed around football.

The President & CEO of Hall of Fame Village, Michael Crawford, shared his excitement about welcoming Underwood to the venue. He said, “Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game. We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.”

Even the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jim Porter, teased the performance from Underwood, claiming it would be a “captivating show.” He added, “Anticipation builds as newcomers and dedicated fans unite to witness the perfect harmony of Carrie Underwood’s performance with Enshrinement Weekend.”

For fans looking to gain entry to the event, tickets for the 2024 Concert for Legends go on sale on January 29 at hofvillage.com.

(Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)