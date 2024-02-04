Is the Super Bowl Today? TV Schedule & Halftime Show Details for 49ers vs. Chiefs

With it being Sunday, that can mean only one thing – football. And to make it even better, it isn’t just any regular football game – it’s the Super Bowl. Thanks to their thrilling finish against the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers clinched a spot in the Super Bowl against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. While both teams prepare to meet at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, here are all the details surrounding Super Bowl LVIII.

Is The Super Bowl Today?

First off, while it is Sunday, this Super Bowl doesn’t take place today. Over the last few months, football fans have grown accustomed to Sunday being full of football. But with one game left, fans will have to wait until next Sunday to see which team makes history. For the Chiefs, they have played on the main stage several times in recent years. Back in 2020, they defeated the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. With both teams finding their way back to the big game, the 49ers will be looking to rewrite history.

How And Where To Watch

Taking place on February 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, the Super Bowl will be available on CBS, which has carried the original broadcast over the years. But with streaming gaining popularity, the game will also air on Paramount+. The CBS Sports app will broadcast the game as well, but users will need to provide their TV Provider in order to gain access. Outside of the usual coverage, this will be the first year the NFL airs the Super Bowl in different formats. While the normal coverage happens on CBS, Nickelodeon will have its own version of the broadcast aimed at younger fans.

Usher Talks Halftime Performance

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, that prestigious honor goes to the talented Usher. Having discussed the opportunity over the last few months, the singer promised a spectacular performance with some unforgettable special guest appearances. Not giving away too many details, Usher recently discussed how the show is bigger than just his career in music. “To have R&B have the main stage at the Super Bowl, it’s a major thing for me.”

Expanding on his thought about the importance of performing at the Super Bowl, Usher explained, “I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists, you know, having to, at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience. They had to leave back through that same door, you know, fearing for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So, I’m coming through the front door with this one. I think about all of the R&B performers who I carry in this moment.”

Be sure to tune in to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

