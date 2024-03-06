Is Vanessa Hudgens the Goldfish from ‘The Masked Singer’?

Everyone loves a good mystery. One of audiences’ favorite things about The Masked Singer is trying to figure out which celebrity is behind the cartoonish masks. For Season 11, the show will feature a sultry Goldfish among its contestants, and fans already have theories on who it may be.

The Masked Singer released a clip from the upcoming premiere. The clip features the Goldfish confidently taking the stage to sing a rendition of “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. Fans instantly cued into the contestant’s voice.

They believed that the voice highly resembles High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. In fact, many swear it’s her, pointing to the fact they’ve listened to her sing over the years from repeat viewings of the films.

One person commented on the video, “I am guessing Vanessa Hudgens! Goldfish could be a major player this season!” Another wrote, “Definitely Vanessa Hudgens. After having to watch all the high school musicals on repeat because of my daughter I would know that voice!”

Still another commented, “100% sure this is Vanessa, grew up listening to her 😭 I can recognize her everywhere.” As one person pointed out, the choice of song may point to the identity of the Goldfish. They wrote, “SHE PICKED THIS SONG FOR A REASON!!! ONE GABRIELA TO ANOTHER.”

Is Vanessa Hudgens on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Both Hudgens and Rodrigo played Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise. Hudgens originated in the role with Rodrigo taking it over for the High School Musical: The Series. Previously, Hudgens commented on the fact that she’s been essentially replaced in popular culture.

“I mean, it’s so wild,” she told E! News. “I literally saw an Instagram post the other day that said ‘Gabriella Montez’ and it wasn’t me, and I was like, ‘…I’m sorry?’ But [Olivia’s] incredible and I’m such a fan of hers — love her music — so it’s amazing seeing [High School Musical] continue to live on.”

There’s no hard feelings between the two. Hudgens called out to Rodrigo while on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2022. “Little miss new Gabriella!” Hudges called to Rodrigo according to Billboard. “I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that.”

Rodrigo replied to her. “I know, we’re soul sisters!” “I love it for us,” Hudgens said. “If that means I get to be your sister, I’m like, ‘I’m so in.’”

So if it is Hudgens then the choice of song is brilliant. However, fans have been wrong before.

[Photo via The Masked Singer on YouTube]