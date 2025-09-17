“It Cuts So Deep”: Country Star Gets Real About Online Trolls, Mental Health, and Embracing the “Trailer Swift” Name-Calling

Following in the footsteps of her influences like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, Dasha sought to leave her mark on the music industry. And while only spending a few years in the music industry, the singer already learned about the dark side of fame. Besides releasing albums like What Happens Now and Dirty Blonde, Dasha watched her career take off thanks to her song “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’).” But with her star growing brighter with each new hit, she admitted to the toll online criticism had on her.

Sitting down for an interview with Rolling Stone, Dasha recalled the success of “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’).” Going viral on TikTok, the song has already brought in over 964 million streams on Spotify. On the verge of crossing the one billion mark, the singer revealed the comments she faced. “It’s more about you’re trashy, you have no class, you’re slutty, you’re a whore, your outfits suck, you’re ugly and you try so hard. And you suck at singing… You should go to hell.”

Dasha Embraces The Label Of “Trailer Swift”

While the comment section can easily turn into a breeding ground for hate and threats, Dasha tried to block out the noise. But with the criticism spewing in, she revealed, “It digs in on things I have said about myself in my moments of weakness and I think that’s why it cuts so deep. Cause I would look in the mirror and think… ‘Get your s**t together.’”

Although Dasha knew the comments weren’t true, she still insisted, “It cuts deep.” But not letting the naysayers drag her down, she pushed forward, preparing for the release of her newest EP, Anna, on October 10th.

With Dasha excited for the future and her ongoing career as a country singer, she decided to turn the negative into a positive. Taking inspiration from Swift, the singer was labeled “Trailer Swift.” Just another attack, Dasha had a genius idea. “People call me ‘Trailer Swift’ online, and guess what I’m doing? Making merch out of it.”

By turning hate into humor and creativity, Dasha reminded both her fans and her critics that she wasn’t going anywhere.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)