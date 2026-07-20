“I’ve Really Made It Now”: Shania Twain Lives Out Dream With Tiny Toronto Dive Bar Show

Considered the Queen of Country Pop, Shania Twain didn’t gain the title overnight. She spent years trying to break into the industry. And when the time finally came for her to step into the spotlight, the hitmaker didn’t look back as she released timeless hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “From This Moment On.” But even after all the success, Twain recently reached a major milestone by performing at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto.

It might be hard to believe that Twain has never performed at the historic venue. Throughout its history, the tavern has welcomed acts including Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and now Twain. And for those wondering, the tavern enjoyed more than country music. The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and the Ramones have all performed there.

Videos by American Songwriter

But on Friday night, it was all Twain. Although spending the last several weeks opening for Harry Styles in London, the country singer embraced the smaller setting, which only held 500 people. She told the crowd, “I grew up in northern Ontario. The dream in my little bar bands at the time, all through my youth and my teens, and even into my 20s, was to play the Horseshoe Tavern. But we just weren’t established enough, so…this is my first time in the Horseshoe Tavern.”

[RELATED: 3 Times Shania Twain Wrote Songs With Other Artists in Mind]

Shania Twain Ready To Share ‘Little Miss Twain’ With Fans

Rather than dwelling on the past, Twain celebrated finally reaching the milestone. Truly a special night for the singer, she told fans, “I’m finally here, and I feel like it’s a very full circle moment. This is so historical. It’s a privilege to be here — finally.”

Aside from her performance, Twain also teased her upcoming album, Little Miss Twain. Not releasing a new album in three years, the singer presented fans with a little taste of “Dirty Rose” and “Stranger Things.”

Scheduled to hit streaming platforms on Friday, July 24, Twain was ready to make 2026 one of her biggest years yet. And with new music on the way and a long-awaited performance at one of Canada’s most legendary venues now behind her, Twain continues to prove that there are still dreams left to fulfill.

(Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)