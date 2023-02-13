Jack Harlow Takes Up the Triangle in Doritos Super Bowl Commercial with Elton John

There are three things you hope for every year when the Super Bowl rolls around: a great game, a star-studded half-time show, and a great commercial.

Seldom does a commercial break become an integral part of a televised event, but every Super Bowl there is one ad that makes its way around the internet, usually due to a star-studded appearance. For this year’s game, that ad was a Doritos commercial starring Jack Harlow.

The “First Class” rapper showcases his acting chops for the new commercial, which was inspired by Doritos’ new barbecue chips. In the short clip, Harlow is taken with the chips’ titular shape and decides to hang up rapping to become a triangle player.

While he and his new instrument take the world by storm, Harlow is joined by a slew of familiar faces including Missy Elliot and Elton John.

Harlow said of making the ad, “It’s thrilling. And it’s thrilling because I can’t wait for the people I grew up with and my family, my extended family, everyone to lay eyes on that moment. It will be very gratifying for me.”

He continued, “I hadn’t met Elton and I hadn’t met Missy, but that was a huge moment for me.”

Check out the commercial, below.

On the heels of his appearance in the commercial, Harlow is slated to make his feature film acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. The film will premiere on Hulu on May 19.

A teaser for the impending project has been shared, which features Harlow alongside actor Sinqua Walls.

The original plotline follows two street basketball hustlers–played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes – who team up to win big. A description of the reboot reads, “Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio