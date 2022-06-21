Jack White Adds New Dates to The Supply Chain Issues Tour

Famed guitarist Jack White has added new tour dates to his current The Supply Chain Issues Tour, which you can check out below in full.

The new dates come on the heels of White’s latest single release, “If I Die Tomorrow.”

White’s new LP, which will be his second full-length release of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, is set to drop on July 22. White previously released Fear of the Dawn, earlier this year.

The new shows White has added span August 20 in Flint, Michigan, through mid-October. In total, 17 new shows have been added to his performances.

Check out the tracklist for White’s 2022 albums, along with his latest single and the new tour dates below. Rock on.

JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022 (New dates in bold):

Get tickets HERE.

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival *

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National <<

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival *

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 20 – Flint MI – The Whiting ><

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown *

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore <>

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion []

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall []

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX ==

October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

@ Island Of Love (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

>< Zelooperz (August 20)

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)

JACK WHITE ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE (Third Man Records)

Release Date: July 22

Tracklist:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)

JACK WHITE FEAR OF THE DAWN (Third Man Records)

Tracklist:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

Photo: Paige Sara / Big Hassle PR