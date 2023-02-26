Jack White Performs for the Fifth Time on ‘SNL’ as Woody Harrelson Hosts

On Saturday (February 25), Jack White played a blistering set on the Saturday Night Live stage underneath his signature blue light.

Hosted by Woody Harrelson, the two-song set by White kicked off with a medley of two recent singles, “Taking Me Back” and “Fear of the Dawn.”

At times, during his first SNL performance of the evening, which lasted about five minutes, White’s backing band sounded like a rock group from a video game, in the best of ways. At others, his guitar seemed to cut through everything on the frantic stage.

For his second performance, White played “A Tip From You To Me” from his Entering Heaven Alive LP. This song is less raucous but equally as effective with piano and pleasant strumming. Check it out below.

The appearance by White was his fifth on the show, which awards their hosts who’ve done five shows a special honorary jacket. And before he finished introducing White, Harrelson wondered if White was going to get a jacket, too. Why not?

In 2022, White, the once frontman of the White Stripes, released two new solo LPs, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

Next up for SNL is country star Kelsea Ballerini on March 4 and rockers The 1975 on March 11. The shows will be hosted by football star Travis Kelce (of the new Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs), and actor Jenna Ortega of the new hit Netflix show Wednesday, respectively.

SNL airs at 11:35 p.m. local time on NBC.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio