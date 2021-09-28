JoJo Siwa, Jenna Johnson Make History on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Jojo Siwa continues to make history on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Paired up with dancer Jenna Johnson, the duo marked the first time a same-sex couple has danced in the competition, and the pair have continued to gain high scores for the second week in a row.

On Sept. 20 Siwa and Johnson made their first appearance on the premiere of season 30 of DWTS with their quickstep dance performed to the Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl.” Though Johnson slipped during their performance, the pair still received the highest score of the night.

On Monday night (September 27), Siwa, 18, and Johnson, 31 earned a 31 out of 40 for their choreographed cha cha to the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande song “Rain on Me,” giving them one of the highest scores of the night, just behind TV personality/fitness instructor Amanda Kloots and pro-dancer Alan Bersten, who earned a 32 out of 40 with their foxtrot.

Jenna Johnson (l) and JoJo Siwa (Photo: ABC)

“For the first time in ‘Dancing with the Stars history,’ I am dancing with another female, and I’m really, really proud,” said Siwa. “I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids.” She added, “This is a whole new ball game for me. I’ve never done anything ballroom before. It’s a learning experience that I’m more than ready for.”

Hosted by Tyra Banks, the series returned with an all-star lineup, including Siwa, country music singer Jimmie Allen, and Spice Girls’ Melanie C., along with Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore, Cobra Kai‘s Martin Kove, The Bachelor’s Matt James, wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, Bling Empire actress Christine Chiu, Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, and former NBA player Iman Shumpert,

“Making history and top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me,” said Siwa, who came out publicly as LGBTQ in January of 2021. “Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself.”