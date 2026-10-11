Jack White Reunites With Beloved Rock Band for First Time in Seven Years During Surprise Nashville Performance

Jack White staged an unexpected reunion at his Nashville show. During the final night of his two-show stint at The Truth, the rocker brought something extra special to the encore—his bandmates from The Raconteurs.

White hadn’t performed with singer and guitarist Brendan Benson, bassist Jack Lawrence, and drummer Patrick Keeler since 2019, but you wouldn’t have known that from their impressive set.

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The guys delighted the crowd by performing five songs: “Steady, As She Goes,” “Hands,” “Level,” “Broken Boy Soldier,” and “Carolina Drama.”

While the performance, the band’s first since a December 2019 show in Honolulu, Hawaii, was certainly a delight to fans, it wasn’t exactly a shock.

Ahead of his gig, White took to Instagram to tease, “Raconteurs fans in the Nashville area…you might want to buy a ticket for Jack White’s show at The Truth tonight…there just might be a little surprise.”

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The performance came the same month that White’s Third Man Records announced that the band’s debut album, Broken Boy Soldier, would be the next entry into its subscription series, The Vault.

Decades after its release, Broken Boy Soldiers XX will serve as the much-needed 20th anniversary companion to the landmark album.

The release will include studio demos, alternate takes, and unreleased songs. Additionally, it will feature the previously unreleased recording of The Raconteurs’ first-ever live performance from Liverpool on March 20, 2006.

A film strip, four trading cards, and three LPs will be included in the package.

As for White, the rocker released his latest album, Frozen Charlotte, in July. He is currently touring in support of the album, which is his seventh LP.

White has performances scheduled throughout the rest of the year. He’s set to hit cities including Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, and Atlanta through November.

Then, in December, White will wrap up the year with three shows in Africa. He’ll play Johannesburg, South Africa, on Dec. 11, Cape Town, South Africa, on Dec. 14, and Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 18. White has yet to announce his touring plans for 2027.

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