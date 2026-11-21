If you watched the 60th annual CMA Awards, you know it was a night to remember. Awards season is always exciting, but a couple of things about this year’s CMAs made it even more special.

First off, it was the first CMAs without Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 26th of this year. In her honor, host Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill sang “I Will Always Love You” to a teary-eyed crowd. Among those singing along was Taylor Swift, who was at the award show for the first time in 13 years.

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Why? Well, not only was Swift nominated for Single Of The Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You”, but she was also there to perform. Sporting an orange getup and cowgirl boots, Swift did a fun mashup of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You” on the CMA Stage. She might not have won the award (that one went to Ella Langley), but she definitely won the night in terms of the nostalgia factor.

Finally, to absolutely no one’s surprise, Ella Langley took home the most awards of the night. What’s even more is that she actually broke the record for the most CMA awards taken home in one night. She won six, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

How Many People Tuned in to the CMAs?

Aside from a series of unforgettable moments, you don’t have to look at the night itself to know that this year’s CMAs were one of a kind. The numbers don’t lie. According to Billboard, over 7.6 million people tuned in to watch the awards show on Wednesday night.

Maybe this had to do with the fact that people were watching from both ABC and Disney +, or maybe Langley’s Grammy nominations have something to do with the increased interest. The Alabama native is nominated in seven categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song. This makes her the only country artist since 1968 to be nominated in four major all-genre categories.

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